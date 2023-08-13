Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,742 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $113.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $117.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.15 and a 200 day moving average of $108.03. The company has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,289. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

