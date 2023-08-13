Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $200,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $76.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.68 and its 200-day moving average is $71.15. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

