Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $223,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in ASML by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in ASML by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.18.

ASML Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ASML opened at $661.78 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $711.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $674.49. The stock has a market cap of $261.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.76%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.