Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $250,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 182.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,466,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,260 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,137,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $59,063,000. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTE. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:TTE opened at $62.57 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $65.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.585 dividend. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

