Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% during the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

TAP opened at $64.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average of $59.67. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 1,025.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.