Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes $281,000 Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $70.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.47. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.738 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on EIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

