Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Chubb by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,632.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,632.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,726 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CB opened at $201.77 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.26 and a 200 day moving average of $199.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

