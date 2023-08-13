Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 151,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidus Investment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 578,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 367,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 22,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 49,833 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $504.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.49. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.60.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous None dividend of $0.38. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 95.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidus Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

