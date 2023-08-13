Filecoin Price Reaches $4.12 on Top Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.82 billion and $57.74 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $4.12 or 0.00014007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,961,603,820 coins and its circulating supply is 441,617,513 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

