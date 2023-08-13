First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.50. Approximately 5,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 44,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.3516 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
