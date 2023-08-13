First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.50. Approximately 5,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 44,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.3516 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

About First Citizens BancShares

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 3,700 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $120,023,009.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

