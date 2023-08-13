First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:INBKZ)

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Saturday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Price Performance
First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.35. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $25.50.
About First Internet Bancorp – Fixed-
