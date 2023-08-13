First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:INBKZ)

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Saturday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Price Performance

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.35. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Get First Internet Bancorp - Fixed- alerts:

About First Internet Bancorp – Fixed-

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

first internet bancorp operates as the bank holding company for first internet bank of indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the united states. the company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp - Fixed- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp - Fixed- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.