First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the July 15th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:FSD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.28. 61,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,309. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.17%.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

