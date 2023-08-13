First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,100 shares, an increase of 128.4% from the July 15th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ROBT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,585. The stock has a market cap of $399.14 million, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $47.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.90.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 26,499 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,350,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 103,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 21,828 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 15,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.