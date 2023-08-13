FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

FirstCash has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. FirstCash has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FirstCash to earn $6.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $95.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $70.14 and a 1-year high of $105.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.50 and its 200-day moving average is $97.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $750.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FirstCash will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FirstCash

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 1,439 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $141,137.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,551,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 1,439 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $141,137.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,551,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Raul Ramos sold 30,050 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total value of $3,091,243.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,272 shares of company stock valued at $15,157,569. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in FirstCash by 1,066.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in FirstCash by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.