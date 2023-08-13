Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV opened at $125.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.12. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

