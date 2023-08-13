Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:FFC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.44

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.44 and traded as low as $13.87. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 52,174 shares traded.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0815 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $5,250,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 90.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 292,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 139,093 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 470.2% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 101,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 83,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,009,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

