Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:FFC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.44

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.44 and traded as low as $13.87. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 52,174 shares traded.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0815 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
