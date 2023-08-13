Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Update

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Down 2.8 %

BDL stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from Flanigan’s Enterprises’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. Flanigan’s Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

Featured Stories

