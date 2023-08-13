Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FLO

Flowers Foods Price Performance

FLO stock opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.41. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flowers Foods news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $348,094.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,657,000 after acquiring an additional 426,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,313,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,389,000 after buying an additional 243,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 206.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,823,000 after acquiring an additional 11,637,370 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2,563.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,174,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642,655 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 3,245.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644,368 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.