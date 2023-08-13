Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $101.01

Shares of Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.01 ($1.29) and traded as low as GBX 91.20 ($1.17). Flowtech Fluidpower shares last traded at GBX 91.80 ($1.17), with a volume of 33,663 shares traded.

Flowtech Fluidpower Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.45 million, a PE ratio of -834.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 101.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 107.65.

About Flowtech Fluidpower

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

