Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Holdings Cut by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,086 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 861.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,534,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $66,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

