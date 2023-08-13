Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 663,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.4% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,918 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

