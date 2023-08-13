Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $108.02

Shares of Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 108.02 ($1.38) and traded as low as GBX 95.89 ($1.23). Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 96 ($1.23), with a volume of 458,251 shares trading hands.

Foresight Solar Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 104.40 and a quick ratio of 121.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 99.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 107.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £585.56 million, a P/E ratio of 384.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Foresight Solar Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Foresight Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,800.00%.

Insider Transactions at Foresight Solar Fund

Foresight Solar Fund Company Profile

In other Foresight Solar Fund news, insider Ann Markey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £10,100 ($12,907.35). Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

