Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $108.02

Shares of Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 108.02 ($1.38) and traded as low as GBX 95.89 ($1.23). Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 96 ($1.23), with a volume of 458,251 shares trading hands.
Foresight Solar Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 104.40 and a quick ratio of 121.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 99.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 107.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £585.56 million, a P/E ratio of 384.00 and a beta of 0.22.
Foresight Solar Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Foresight Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,800.00%.
Insider Transactions at Foresight Solar Fund
Foresight Solar Fund Company Profile
Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Foresight Solar Fund
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.