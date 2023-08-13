Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires 35,782 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 597.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,782 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 0.9% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 629.0% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

HDV stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.90. 295,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,994. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $109.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.38.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

