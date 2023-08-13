Formidable Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 307,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 9.7% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $45,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.82.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,038 shares of company stock worth $8,460,839. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6 %

PG stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,862,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,047,942. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $370.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

