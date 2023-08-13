Formidable Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 52.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Graco by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GGG. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Graco Trading Up 0.6 %

GGG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,772. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.14. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.17 and a 12 month high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.97%.

Insider Activity at Graco

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $228,879.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,790.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $228,879.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,790.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan acquired 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.04 per share, with a total value of $99,827.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 62,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,413.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,415 shares of company stock worth $1,934,398. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

