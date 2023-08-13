Formidable Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of PetMed Express worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 455.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 2,023.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PetMed Express in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 633.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PETS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PETS stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.77. 397,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,549. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $78.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.24 million. PetMed Express had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is presently -750.00%.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

