Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of McEwen Mining worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in McEwen Mining by 428.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in McEwen Mining by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,331,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 930,532 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in McEwen Mining in the first quarter valued at $3,851,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in McEwen Mining by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 624,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 360,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $1,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

Shares of MUX traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 361,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,216. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65. McEwen Mining Inc has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $351.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MUX. StockNews.com raised shares of McEwen Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $9.50 to $10.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

