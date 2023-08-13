Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $991,000 Position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 33,215 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 176,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 19,872 shares during the period. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$11.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of SILV stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.95. 1,068,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,371. The stock has a market cap of $728.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

