Formidable Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 12.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 20.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 21.9% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 76,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $205,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.99. 3,180,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,711,947. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.29 and a 200-day moving average of $103.09. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $115.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.52.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

