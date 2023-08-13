Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases 74,456 Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,978,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 74,456 shares during the period. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust comprises approximately 1.6% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,635,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 799,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 632,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 255,166 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 398,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,428,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 32,939 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN GGN traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.79. 431,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,893. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $3.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

