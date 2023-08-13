Formidable Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.65. 99,038,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,516,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

