Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 3,287 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $802,968,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after buying an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 5,249.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,364,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $195,198,000 after buying an additional 1,338,942 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,115,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,689,000 after buying an additional 914,723 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.84. 1,188,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,299,663. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.52.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,276,865 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

