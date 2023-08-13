Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 444 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,488 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 0.7% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 301 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. OTR Global lowered shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.96.

NIKE Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $108.09. 5,104,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,992,878. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

