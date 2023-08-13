Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FWONK shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $70.17 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $78.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.73.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $8,480,359.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,770,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,800,526.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,413 shares of company stock valued at $17,484,993 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 643.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 124,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

