Fortis Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,625 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 33,889 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in EOG Resources by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 351,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after acquiring an additional 126,454 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $1,155,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.32.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:EOG traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,721. The company has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

