Fortis Advisors LLC Grows Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 2,986.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,394,000 after purchasing an additional 536,373 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,274,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,220,000 after buying an additional 94,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,851,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,288,000 after acquiring an additional 38,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Organon & Co. by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,968 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGN traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.15. 1,966,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,580. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.81. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 142.40%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Organon & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

