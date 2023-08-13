Fortis Advisors LLC Has $66,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Fortis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,443,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,955,000 after buying an additional 51,197 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,098,000 after purchasing an additional 289,818 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,011,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,938,000 after buying an additional 168,568 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 300.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,709,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,840,000 after buying an additional 1,282,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after buying an additional 334,025 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.08. 407,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.57 and a 200-day moving average of $93.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

