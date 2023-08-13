Fortis Advisors LLC Increases Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after buying an additional 16,129,971 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,374,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,323,000 after acquiring an additional 446,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,693,000 after acquiring an additional 345,635 shares during the last quarter.

AMLP stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,595. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.29.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

