Fortis Advisors LLC Sells 70,385 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Fortis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,385 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.18. 806,547 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.16.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.