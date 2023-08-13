Fortis Advisors LLC Sells 811 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Fortis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CF Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,144,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,684,000 after buying an additional 354,257 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CF Industries by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,776,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,784,000 after acquiring an additional 995,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,851,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,927,000 after acquiring an additional 193,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $79.89. 2,459,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,127. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.03.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HSBC cut their price target on CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

In related news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,736,199. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

