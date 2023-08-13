Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) versus Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) and Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fossil Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Prada 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fossil Group $1.68 billion 0.07 -$44.16 million ($1.38) -1.54 Prada N/A N/A N/A $0.22 31.46

Valuation & Earnings

Prada has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fossil Group. Fossil Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fossil Group -4.51% -14.06% -4.46% Prada N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.9% of Fossil Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Prada shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Fossil Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Prada beats Fossil Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. It also manufactures and distributes private label brands, as well as purchases and resells branded products in non-FOSSIL branded retail stores. The company offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, SKAGEN, MICHELE, RELIC, and ZODIAC; and under the licensed brands, including ARMANI EXCHANGE, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MICHAEL KORS, PUMA, TORY BURCH, Skechers, and BMW. The company sells its products through company-owned retail and outlet stores, department stores, specialty retail stores, specialty watch and jewelry stores, mass market stores, e-commerce sites, licensed and franchised FOSSIL retail stores, and retail concessions, as well as sells its products on airlines and cruise ships. The company was formerly known as Fossil, Inc. and changed its name to Fossil Group, Inc. in May 2013. Fossil Group, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

About Prada

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

