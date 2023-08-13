Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after buying an additional 18,518,584 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $252,224,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,795,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,502,000 after buying an additional 1,715,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after buying an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.54.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

