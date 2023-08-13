Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.07 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 501.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,370,000 after buying an additional 72,308 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after buying an additional 42,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $135.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.84.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,094 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

