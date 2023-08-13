Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,712,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.44.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of WSM opened at $134.13 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $176.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.10.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

