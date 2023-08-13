Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,540,000 after buying an additional 214,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $61.88 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $62.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6744 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. UBS Group started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Read Our Latest Report on CNQ

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.