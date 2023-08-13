Foster & Motley Inc. Has $863,000 Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of SCHE opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

