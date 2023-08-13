Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 227 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $104.41 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.19 and a fifty-two week high of $184.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 158.88%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

