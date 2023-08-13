Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Leidos by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $300,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,170,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $97.66 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.45.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LDOS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.90.

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

