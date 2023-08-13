Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 682 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total transaction of $181,362.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total transaction of $181,362.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,908.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,838 shares of company stock valued at $861,067. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARW. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.57.

NYSE:ARW opened at $128.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.35. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

