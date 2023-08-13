FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) Posts Earnings Results

FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. FOXO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1,323.97% and a negative net margin of 20,501.56%.

FOXO Technologies Stock Down 8.1 %

FOXO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,468,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,810,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43. FOXO Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOXO Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXO. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FOXO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOXO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of FOXO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.01% of the company’s stock.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging.

